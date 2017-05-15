Local

May 15, 2017 6:52 AM

Moms take in tunes and views at Mother’s Day Concert in Shell Beach

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

The Pacific Breeze Concert Series at Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach kicked off with a special Mother’s Day Concert Sunday with the Damon Castillo Band. Moms in attendance received a single rose from the Shell Beach Improvement Group.

Colleen Ghiglia, recreation manager for the city of Pismo Beach, estimated that more than 1,000 people attended the concert.

