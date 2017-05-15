Moms take in tunes and views at Mother’s Day Concert in Shell Beach

The Pacific Breeze Concert Series at Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach kicked off with a special Mother’s Day Concert Sunday with the Damon Castillo Band. Moms in attendance received a single rose from the Shell Beach Improvement Group.
Colleen Ghiglia, recreation manager for the city of Pismo Beach, estimated that more than 1,000 people attended the concert.
The Pacific Breeze Concert Series kicked off with a special Mother’s Day Concert with the Damon Castillo Band. The event ran Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach. Moms received a single rose from the Shell Beach Improvement Group. Berdette San Juan of Santa Maria plays with bubbles with her son, Maximus San Juan, age 1.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
The Pacific Breeze Concert Series kicked off with a special Mother’s Day Concert with the Damon Castillo Band. The event ran Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach. Moms received a single rose from the Shell Beach Improvement Group. Watching their Jenga blocks fall are Bryce Bowen, 10, of Arroyo Grande, left, Courtney Wing, of Nipomo and Maddie Owen, 12, of Arroyo Grande, right.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
The Pacific Breeze Concert Series kicked off with a special Mother’s Day Concert with the Damon Castillo Band. The event ran Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach. Moms received a single rose from Anya Stanley, right, who is part of the Shell Beach Improvement Group.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
The Pacific Breeze Concert Series kicked off with a special Mother's Day Concert with the Damon Castillo Band. The event ran Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Dinosaur Caves Park in Shell Beach. Moms received a single rose from the Shell Beach Improvement Group. One group of moms had a lavish table of snacks.
Laura Dickinson
ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Comments