May 14, 2017 12:58 PM

4 things to do in SLO County on Monday, May 15

John Shaw and Sam Bonifas

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Earthscapes.” Exhibition of colorful and metallic works. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-4252.

Birding the Boardwalk

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Join State Parks docents at the marina and enjoy a stroll while identifying shorebirds and more. Beginning birders welcome. Easy walk, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.

Concert featuring the Erin Inglish Band, Kendra McKinely, Arthur Watership

6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

The Otter Rock Cafe, 885 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1420.

“Ross Bleckner: Remember Me” movie showing

7 to 8 p.m.

Documentary about painter Ross Bleckner’s creative process and lifestyle. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Suggested donation $7, $5 members. 805-543-8562.

