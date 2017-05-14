4 things to do in SLO County on Monday, May 15

John Shaw and Sam Bonifas
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Earthscapes.” Exhibition of colorful and metallic works. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-4252.
Birding the Boardwalk
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Join State Parks docents at the marina and enjoy a stroll while identifying shorebirds and more. Beginning birders welcome. Easy walk, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park, Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
Concert featuring the Erin Inglish Band, Kendra McKinely, Arthur Watership
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Otter Rock Cafe, 885 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1420.
“Ross Bleckner: Remember Me” movie showing
7 to 8 p.m.
Documentary about painter Ross Bleckner’s creative process and lifestyle. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Suggested donation $7, $5 members. 805-543-8562.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments