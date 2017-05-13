13 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, May 14

San Luis Obispo Kennel Club Dog Show
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All-breed conformation show. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. Free. 805-464-2068.
Arroyo de la Cruz and North County Bluffs
9 a.m. to noon.
“Field trip.” Meet at the elephant seal overlook. For more information, email bill.waycott@gmail.com. Hearst San Simeon State Park, Arroyo De La Cruz Beach, San Simeon. Free. 805-459-2103.
Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Shaded stroll through ancient forest. See native plants and evidence of Chumash habitation. Chance of poison oak. 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve, Los Osos Valley Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Halcyon Store Craft Fair
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Includes vendors, music, food and face painting. Elm Street Park, 1221 Ash St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-2432.
Pacific Breeze concert
1 to 4 p.m.
Damon Castillo Band. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.
Jill Knight
1 to 4 p.m.
Americana singer-songwriter. Four Lanterns Winery, 2485 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-5955.
“Bouquet of Melodies” — Cambria Community Chorale spring concert
2 to 4 p.m.
Benefits the Cambria Youth Music Scholarship Fund. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. $16, free students. 805-203-6667. www.cambriachorale.org.
Jon Stephen
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Nuevo flamenco/tropical Brazilian guitarist. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. $12. 805-627-1443.
David Briggs: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
3 p.m.
Forbes Pipe Organ accompaniment to silent film. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $24 to $30. 805-756-4849.
Colors concert
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Features the Central Coast Children’s Choir. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St. $10 to $18. 805-464-0443.
Mother’s Day concert
3 to 5 p.m.
Features Cuesta College choirs. Fundraiser for 2018 summer European tour. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3936.
Concert featuring the Erin Inglish Band, Kendra McKinely, Arthur Watership
4 to 8 p.m.
The Educated Gardener, 22210 El Camino Real El Camino Real. Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-4250.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
CD release concert “Central Coasting,” The New Charlie Shoemake Trio & Quartet. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $20, $10 students. 805-927-0179.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments