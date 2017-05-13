Local

May 13, 2017 5:15 PM

13 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, May 14

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo Kennel Club Dog Show

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All-breed conformation show. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. Free. 805-464-2068.

Arroyo de la Cruz and North County Bluffs

9 a.m. to noon.

“Field trip.” Meet at the elephant seal overlook. For more information, email bill.waycott@gmail.com. Hearst San Simeon State Park, Arroyo De La Cruz Beach, San Simeon. Free. 805-459-2103.

Los Osos Oaks Reserve

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Shaded stroll through ancient forest. See native plants and evidence of Chumash habitation. Chance of poison oak. 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve, Los Osos Valley Road. Free. 805-772-2694.

Halcyon Store Craft Fair

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Includes vendors, music, food and face painting. Elm Street Park, 1221 Ash St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-2432.

Pacific Breeze concert

1 to 4 p.m.

Damon Castillo Band. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.

Jill Knight

1 to 4 p.m.

Americana singer-songwriter. Four Lanterns Winery, 2485 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-5955.

“Bouquet of Melodies” — Cambria Community Chorale spring concert

2 to 4 p.m.

Benefits the Cambria Youth Music Scholarship Fund. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. $16, free students. 805-203-6667. www.cambriachorale.org.

Jon Stephen

2 to 4:30 p.m.

Nuevo flamenco/tropical Brazilian guitarist. Morovino Winery, 468 Front St., Avila Beach. $12. 805-627-1443.

David Briggs: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

3 p.m.

Forbes Pipe Organ accompaniment to silent film. Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $24 to $30. 805-756-4849.

Colors concert

3 to 4:30 p.m.

Features the Central Coast Children’s Choir. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St. $10 to $18. 805-464-0443.

Mother’s Day concert

3 to 5 p.m.

Features Cuesta College choirs. Fundraiser for 2018 summer European tour. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3936.

Concert featuring the Erin Inglish Band, Kendra McKinely, Arthur Watership

4 to 8 p.m.

The Educated Gardener, 22210 El Camino Real El Camino Real. Santa Margarita. Free. 805-438-4250.

Famous Jazz Artist Series

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

CD release concert “Central Coasting,” The New Charlie Shoemake Trio & Quartet. Painted Sky Recording Studios, 715 Main St., Cambria. $20, $10 students. 805-927-0179.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Rescued hawk becomes foster mom to orphaned baby birds

Rescued hawk becomes foster mom to orphaned baby birds 1:32

Rescued hawk becomes foster mom to orphaned baby birds
How a multimillion-dollar court case is affecting SLO County's sweet strawberries 0:51

How a multimillion-dollar court case is affecting SLO County's sweet strawberries
Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper 0:50

Protest at SLO High after anti-gay letter published in school newspaper

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos