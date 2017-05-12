33 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, May 13

Miracle Miles for Kids
8 a.m. to noon.
Family Care Network Inc. hosts. A benefit for children, youth and families impacted by trauma. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. $65, 5 and younger free, student and youth discounts. 805-503-6269.
Central Coast Crush dog show
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Kennel Club presents an all-breed conformation show. Paso Robles Event Center. 2198 Riverside Ave. No entry charge. 805-464-2068.
Birding at SLO Botanical Garden
9 to 11 a.m.
Eric Wier and Jay Carroll of the Morro Coast Audubon Society guide a birding walk for all skill levels. San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden, 3450 Dairy Creek Road, San Luis Obispo. $10, $5 garden members. $3 parking: $3. 805-541-1400.
Friends of the Los Osos Library book sale
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Morro Bay Geology and Plants
9:30 a.m. to noon.
Walk on the geologic history of Morro Bay State Park and learn about the rocks, the soils and the plants that inhabit them. Active hike, chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 2.5 hours. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Docent Bluff Trail Walk
10 a.m. to noon.
About 2 hours and 2 miles long, with no measurable elevation gain. Children welcome with adult supervision. Walk begins at the south end of the Bluff Trail. 604 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-305-1423.
Friends of the Elephant Seal Exploratory and Rookery Tour
10 a.m. to noon.
Learn about the nature of the molt and seal adaptations that support deep dives, the ability to go without breathing for up to two hours, a metabolism that permits functioning for up to 100 days without ingesting food or water, and the ability to divert circulation of the blood away from the skin. Cavalier Plaza, 250 San Simeon Ave., San Simeon. Free. 805-924-1628.
The Benefits of Backyard Chickens
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Local chicken diva Darian Buckles will share her know-how on selecting the breeds, tips on care, nutrition, egg production, housing and more. FARMstead ED Paso Robles, directions provided to ticket holders., Templeton. $45. 805-226-2081.
Art display and sale — work of Jerry Demorest and Bette Mittleman
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
340 Atwell Marine Terrace, Cambria. Free. 805-927-4980.
Halcyon Store Craft Fair
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Features handcrafted goods, art, jewelry, psychic readings, music and food. Elm Street Park, 1221 Ash St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-2432.
Mixed Media Workshop with Ellen Jewett
10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The focus of this workshop is on deconstruction of magazine paper to create original artwork through the use of paint and other mixed media. Class is limited to eight students. Call Marie at 805-466-3684 or email at art5806atascadero@gmail.com to register. Bring a bag lunch. art/, 5806 Traffic Way, Atascadero. $70 includes all supplies. 805-466-3684.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Moderate walk, 0.5 mile, 0.75 hour. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Huell Howser Walk
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Oso Flaco Lake State Park, 2905 Oso Flaco Lake Road, Nipomo. Free; $5 suggested. 805-343-2455.
Victorian Mother’s Day Tea
Noon to 3 p.m.
Features tea, wine, Victorian food and music. Hourly tours of the lighthouse beginning at noon. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Lighthouse Road, Point San Luis. $50, $25 12 and younger. 805-540-5771.
Wild in the Plaza
Noon to 4 p.m.
Pacific Wildlife Care celebrates its 30th anniversary. Features animal ambassadors, entertainment, children’s activities, food and more. Mission Plaza, San Luis Obispo. Free. www.pacificwildllecare.org.
Kenny Taylor
1 to 4 p.m.
Pop-Americana concert. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Wedding Faire and Renewal of Wedding Vows
1 to 4 p.m.
Features vintage bridal gown fashion show, renewal of wedding vows and Champagne reception. Available to married couples of all faiths and persuasions. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1344 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted. 805-543-7212.
Cal Poly Lion Dance Team
2 to 2:45 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5989.
Black Hill Trail
2 to 4 p.m.
Meet at the overlook parking lot above the Morro Bay Golf Course. Moderate walk, chance of poison oak, 0.5 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
“Fulfilling Your Destiny”
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Features singer-songwriter Marlene Lacambra, saxophonist David Smith and author Honey French. Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, 534 Five Cities Drive, Pismo Beach. Free. 805-748-2627.
Burning James and the Funky Flames
2 to 6 p.m.
Funk, soul, horns and creative groove. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-610-0661.
Colors concert
3 to 4:30 p.m.
Features the Central Coast Children’s Choir. San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $18. 805-464-0443.
David Child — opening reception
4 to 8 p.m.
Paintings. Exhibition runs through July 31. Asuncion Ridge Vineyards and Inn, 725 12th St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-237-1425.
Central Coast Cider Festival
5 to 8 p.m.
Cider tasting, live music and dinner. Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. www.centralcoastciderfestival.com.
Soul Kitchen
5 to 8 p.m.
Includes dinner, music and auction. Peachy Canyon Winery Tasting Room, 1480 N. Bethel Road., Templeton. $35. 805-424-1800.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Contra dance
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $10, $5 CCCDS members and students, children 16 and younger free. 805-602-2929. www.cccds.org.
“Men Against The Music”
7 to 9 p.m.
Nipomo High School Dance Company show. Clark Center for the Performing Arts. 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $12 to $14. 805-489-9444.
Cuesta Jazz Ensembles
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Cuesta College jazz combos concert. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
Steep Ravine
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Folk, roots and California string bluegrass. Castoro Cellars, 1315 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $20. 805-238-0725.
Concert featuring the Erin Inglish Band, Kendra McKinely, Arthur Watership
8 to 11 p.m.
Bang the Drum Brewery, 950 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-242-8372.
Terry Hanck
8 to 11 p.m.
Presented by the San Luis Obispo Blues Society. Back Bay Betty opens. Veterans Memorial Building, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $25, $20 San Luis Obispo Blues Society members. 805-541-7930.
Masters of the Night: Owl Call Hike
8:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Moderate to easy guided night hike to learn about owls in the park. Meet at the park office. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
