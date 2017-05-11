15 things to do in SLO County on Friday, May 12

Healthy cooking class
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kim Arbuthnot, therapeutic chef, presents how to “eat a rainbow” of fresh, seasonal produce. Class size is limited. Joslyn Recreation Center, 950 Main St., Cambria. Free. RSVP at 805-927-1654.
Opening reception for Craig Harrill and Yael Korin
5 to 8 p.m.
Craig Harrill paints scenes of Morro Bay and beyond. Yael Korin photographs reflections, forests, water and more. Exhibition continues through May 29. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Self-defense for women
5:30 to 9 p.m.
Taught by Mary Tesoro, co-founder of Model Mugging of San Luis Obispo. San Luis Coastal Adult School, 1500 Lizzie St., San Luis Obispo. $35. 805-544-8866.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Movie in the Park — “Moana”
6 to 10 p.m.
Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7063.
Monte Mills and The Lucky Horseshoe Band
6 to 10 p.m.
Includes dinner and barn dance. Estrella Warbirds Museum, 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles. $35. 805-438-3030.
House concert
7 p.m.
Featuring the Erin Inglish Band. Caliwala house, 17404 Walnut Ave., Atascadero. $20. 805-748-2998.
“Our Town”
7 p.m.
Continues through May 28. San Luis Obispo Little Theatre, 888 Morro St. $15 to $35. 805-786-2440. www.slolittletheatre.org.
St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble
7 to 8:30 p.m.
Features masterpieces of Russian classical and sacred music. St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 1344 Nipomo St., San Luis Obispo. Donations accepted. 805-543-7212.
“Men Against The Music”
7 to 9 p.m.
Nipomo High School Dance Company show. Clark Center for the Performing Arts. 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $12 to $14. 805-489-9444.
Steep Ravine
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Folk, roots and California bluegrass. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-2880.
“Shirley Valentine”
7:30 p.m.
Continues through June 11. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $17 to $22. 805-927-3877. www.pewterploughplayhouse.org.
W. Terrence Spiller recital
7:30 p.m.
Pianist and Cal Poly music department chairman performs works by Beethoven. Pavilion, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $9 to $14. 805-756-4849.
Cuesta College Jazz Orchestra concert
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
Lewis Black
8 p.m.
“Rant, White and Blue” standup comedy show. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $50 to $85. 805-756-4849.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
