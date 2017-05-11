Local

May 11, 2017 11:20 AM

Arroyo Grande fire burns several storage units

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

A fire in Arroyo Grande early Thursday morning scorched multiple units of a self-storage complex, Five Cities Fire Chief Steve Lieberman said.

The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 500 block of east Grand Avenue, Lieberman said. Five Cities Fire crews, along with firefighters from Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Cal Fire, remained on scene until about 9:30 a.m. to contain and clean up the fire.

Lieberman said officials were worried about the fire spreading to residential homes on nearby Alpine Street, but those homes suffered no damage.

No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Surveillance video shows suspect in theft of Lopez High prom money

Surveillance video shows suspect in theft of Lopez High prom money 0:52

Surveillance video shows suspect in theft of Lopez High prom money
Paso Robles farm stand to stay open for now 1:10

Paso Robles farm stand to stay open for now
Oceano struggling with illegal trash dumping at homes 1:11

Oceano struggling with illegal trash dumping at homes

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos