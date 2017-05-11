Arroyo Grande fire burns several storage units

A fire in Arroyo Grande early Thursday morning scorched multiple units of a self-storage complex, Five Cities Fire Chief Steve Lieberman said.
The fire was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 500 block of east Grand Avenue, Lieberman said. Five Cities Fire crews, along with firefighters from Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo and Cal Fire, remained on scene until about 9:30 a.m. to contain and clean up the fire.
Lieberman said officials were worried about the fire spreading to residential homes on nearby Alpine Street, but those homes suffered no damage.
No one was injured in the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.
