Need a caffeine kick? Grab a free coffee at Peet’s on Friday

Rejoice, coffee lovers: Peet’s Coffee will be handing out free drinks Friday.
The coffee chain will be giving out free beverages — any kind of any size — from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the company announced on Facebook.
“We’re starting summer early with our biggest kickoff ever,” Peet’s said in its post.
However, there’s only one Peet’s in San Luis Obispo County (located in downtown SLO), and free stuff tends to attract lines. So, choose wisely.
You can find a list of Peet’s locations at www.peets.com/store-locator.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
