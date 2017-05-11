Paso Robles wants your opinion on Creston Road upgrades

Paso Robles residents on Thursday will have the chance to give feedback on planned Creston Road upgrades.
City Council members will hold a public workshop at 10 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center — 900 Park St. — to learn how they should improve travel between South River and Niblick roads.
Discussion will focus on sidewalk and pavement fixes, bicycle accessibility and conditions for transit, motorists and businesses.
For more information, contact the city manager’s office at 805-237-3888.
