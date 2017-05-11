Local

May 11, 2017 12:02 AM

Police looking for suspect who stole prom money from Lopez High School in A.G.

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a suspect who stole $1,000 in cash from Lopez High School in April.

According to a news release, the suspect broke into the continuation school in Arroyo Grande about 10:45 p.m. on April 11 and took the money, which included funds raised by students for their prom. Surveillance cameras in the area caught footage of the suspect wearing a gray hoodie and a baseball cap.

Anyone can identify the person is asked to call 805-788-3425 or email jmcdaniel@co.slo.ca.us and reference case number 1704-03055.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

