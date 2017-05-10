9 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, May 11

Parkfield Bluegrass Festival
Various times.
Thursday through Sunday. Bluegrass, old-time and gospel music, plus a barn dance, workshops, children’s activities and more. Parkfield Bluegrass Festival, 70410 Parkfield-Coalinga Road, Parkfield. Various prices. 805-994-0929. www.parkfieldbluegrass.org.
CAPSLO adult wellness and prevention screening
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Includes checks of blood pressure, pulse and weight, as well as a blood test for anemia, blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Senior Center, 1445 Santa Rosa St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-2484. www.capslo.org.
Book discussion group
10:30 a.m. to noon.
“The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-539-9374.
“New Visions”
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Juried photography exhibition. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Mental Clarity: Keep Your Mind Working lecture
5 to 6:30 p.m.
Obispo Hyperbaric Wellness Center, 3196 S. Higuera St., Suite C, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-440-9856.
Book signing and discussion — John Matteson
6 to 7:30 p.m.
Reservations encouraged. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-548-8700. slolibrary.org.
Mother’s Day flower giveaway
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Farmers market, Chorro and Higuera streets, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0286.
The Erin Inglish Band and Kendra McKinley in concert
6 to 10 p.m.
Presented by Paso Food Co-Op and will include information about joining the Paso Food Co-Op to start a community-supported food market in Paso Robles. D’Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free. 805-727-3745.
“Stupid F**king Bird”
8 p.m.
Features work of Cal Poly theatre and dance department students, faculty and staff. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $20. 805-756-4849.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments