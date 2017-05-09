Local

May 09, 2017 11:38 AM

8 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, May 10

Tribune staff

HomeShareSLO Coffee Chat

10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Gathering of folks interested in learning more about home sharing. Hosted by local nonprofit HomeShareSLO. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-215-5474.

Social Justice Heroes presentation and discussion

6 to 8 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 786 Arlington St., Cambria. Free. 805-748-0731.

CASA information session

6:30 p.m.

Learn about becoming an advocate for an abused or neglected child. Starbucks, 581 W. Tefft St. Nipomo. Free. 805-541-6542.

“Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music”

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Harman Hall, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $23 to $82. 612-375-9670.

Cashmere Cat

7 p.m.

Norwegian producer. Fremont Theatre, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $30. www.ticketfly.com.

St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble

7 to 8:30 p.m.

A cappella group performs Russian Orthodox sacred music and Russian folk songs. Atascadero United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-543-2261.

Poetry

7 to 9 p.m.

Features former poet laureate Glenna Luschei. Open reading follows. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 831-277-4028.

Cuesta Wind Ensemble

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Wind band classics. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.

