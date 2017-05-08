Bike Month encourages SLO County residents to get out and ride

May is Bike Month, and a number of rides and activities are planned throughout San Luis Obispo County to promote cycling.
The five San Luis Obispo City Council members kicked off the awareness month by each riding their bikes to the regular council meeting last week.
Next up is “Bike to School Day” on Wednesday, when campuses from all around San Luis Obispo County join a national effort to promote cycling by students.
Kids can also participate in the Student Bike Challenge throughout May. The student logging the most cycling trips wins a new bicycle. For more information, visit iRideshare.org/s/biketoschool.
Sinsheimer Elementary School is holding a bike “group ride” event that day along with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, Councilwoman Andy Pease and Mayor Heidi Harmon. The event will take place at about 8:05 a.m. Participants will leave from Sinsheimer Pool and then ride through the park next to the school.
May 19 will be “Ride to Work Day,” with the goal of reducing the number of “single-occupant vehicles” on roadways.
All month long, cyclists are encouraged to share their commute photos on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag “#LETSGETVISIBLE” for a chance to win a mystery prize.
For more Bike Month events, go to Rideshare.org.
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
