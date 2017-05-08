SLO County’s weekend rainfall totals

The Central Coast enjoyed a sprinkle from some May showers this past weekend, with between 0.15 and a half-inch of rain falling throughout the region.

The South County saw more rain than North County, which is the reverse of what’s happened during this rainy season, PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. A high of 0.47 inches was recorded at Prefumo Canyon in San Luis Obispo, while 0.43 inches fell in Arroyo Grande and 0.44 fell in Pismo Beach. Atascadero recorded 0.24 inches, Paso Robles 0.20 and Morro Bay 0.15.

Coming up, sunny skies are expected through Tuesday, but drizzly weather will return Wednesday and Thursday. The weather will clear up again by Friday, with clear and crisp weather forecast through next Monday.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 9:30 a.m. Monday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.32 Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road 0.43 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.24 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 0.29 Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates 0.29 Baywood Park 0.26 Cal Poly 0.37 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.16 Camp San Luis Obispo 0.36 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 0.27 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.36 Diablo Canyon 0.36 Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.12 Islay Hill 0.33 Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.33 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.40 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 0.34 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.27 Mission Prep 0.34 Morro Bay 0.15 Morro Bay (North Cloisters) 0.19 Nipomo, East 0.32 Nipomo, South 0.28 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.36 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 0.18 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 0.20 Pismo Beach 0.44 Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo 0.47 Rocky Butte 0.16 Santa Maria Public Airport 0.32 Santa Margarita 0.32 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 0.27 San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden 0.41 San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau 0.32 San Simeon 0.16 See Canyon at Creekside Farms 0.34 Templeton 0.24 Vandenberg Air Force Base 0.31

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E