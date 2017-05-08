7 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, May 9

Hike the Sand Spit
10 a.m. to noon.
Walk through the dune scrub to the beach on the Sand Spit Trail. Then walk north along the shore. Meet at the sand spit parking lot. Hike is 3 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
“Catholicism: The Pivotal Players” movie showing
11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Multipart film series. Santa Rosa Catholic Church, 1174 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-4816.
Geomags
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Engineering with Geomags. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Citizenship classes
5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Learn about the U.S. citizenship application process, review civics and history materials and practice the writing and reading portions of the exam. All classes are bilingual. San Luis Obispo Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-4187.
“Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music”
6:30 to 8 p.m.
Ages 2 and up. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $23 to $82. 612-375-9670.
Jazz Jam session
7 to 9 p.m.
Linnaea’s Café, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.
“It Happened One Night” movie showing
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Romance in Cambria movie series, hosted by Elaine Fournier. Includes reception and discussion. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $8. 805-927-8190.
