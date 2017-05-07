Local

May 07, 2017 5:36 PM

Brush fire burns along Highway 46 near Shandon

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

Firefighters battled a blaze on Highway 46 East near the Shandon rest stop on Sunday evening.

The blaze started a little before 5 p.m. and was about 7 to 10 acres by 5:10 p.m., according to Cal Fire. By 5:40 p.m., the blaze was 50 percent contained.

Cal Fire contained the fire at 12 acres by 6:15 p.m. Crews expected to remain on scene for an additional hour to put out hotspots.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SLO County's colorful cows go up for auction

SLO County's colorful cows go up for auction 1:02

SLO County's colorful cows go up for auction
Falcons bring comfort to SLO County veterans struggling with trauma of war 1:30

Falcons bring comfort to SLO County veterans struggling with trauma of war
It's really windy out there! SLO County hit with gale-force gusts, high surf advisory 0:30

It's really windy out there! SLO County hit with gale-force gusts, high surf advisory

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos