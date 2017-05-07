Brush fire burns along Highway 46 near Shandon

Firefighters battled a blaze on Highway 46 East near the Shandon rest stop on Sunday evening.
The blaze started a little before 5 p.m. and was about 7 to 10 acres by 5:10 p.m., according to Cal Fire. By 5:40 p.m., the blaze was 50 percent contained.
Cal Fire contained the fire at 12 acres by 6:15 p.m. Crews expected to remain on scene for an additional hour to put out hotspots.
Units responding to veg fire hwy 46 near Shandon rest stop. Units reporting 7-10 acres. Requesting additional resources.— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 8, 2017
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
