Who’s that guy picking up trash? It’s Arroyo Grande’s new city manager

1:02 SLO County's colorful cows go up for auction Pause 0:44 See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition 1:10 These gray whales got so close, you could kiss them 1:28 What's going on at the Price Canyon oil field? 1:33 Bill and Linda Frost give $110 million to Cal Poly's College of Science and Math 1:48 The making of Jerry Scott's cow for CowParade SLO County 0:48 A look at progress on the 12-acre freshman dorm project at Cal Poly 1:00 CowParade stampedes into San Luis Obispo 1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

Meet Jim Bergman, Arroyo Grande's new down-to-earth city manager. “A.G. is our home,” he says. “It’s where all our friends are and the people who are really important to us." And, he loves the roosters. Here's what else you should know about Bergman, who started in his new job in May 2017. Kaytlyn Leslie kleslie@thetribunenews.com