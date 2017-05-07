Government meetings in SLO County for the week of May 8, 2017

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider 7-lot residential subdivision at Rodeo Drive and Grace Lane; review and provide direction on preliminary 2017-18 budget.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a resolution to join the Atascadero sub-basin groundwater sustainability agency. Approve assessment districts for Apple Valley, DeAnza Estates and Las Lomas.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Intent to levy the annual assessment for the Cloisters Landscaping and Lighting Maintenance Assessment District; approval of fire marshal job description and authorization to add one full-time employee.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Consider shutting off water service to Willow Market for sewage violations.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Hear update and discussion on water supplies and termination of drought state of emergency; public hearing approving report on public facilities fees.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a conditional-use permit to establish an adult day care program at 614 13th St. Consider a request to add a guest house addition to a detached garage at 1311 Chestnut St. Consider an amendment to the city’s Zoning Ordinance regarding wireless communications facilities on private property and within public right-of-ways.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Consider permits for facade renovation for Old West Cinnamon Rolls; discuss creating policy on basement developments.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5080. Consider Authorizing budget adjustments to the Bob Jones Pathway project for construction documents and right-of-way consulting services.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Conceptual review of Palm/Nipomo parking garage at 609 Palm St.; Mission Plaza Concept Plan.
