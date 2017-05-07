4 things to do in SLO County on Monday, May 8

“New Visions”
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Juried photography exhibition. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. 805-543-8562.
“Dirty Pictures”
Noon to 4 p.m.
Group painting exhibition. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. Free, $5 if wine tasting. 805-238-9800.
Anatomy of a Seascape painting demonstration
3 to 5 p.m.
Featuring artist Patricia Newton. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble
7 to 8:30 p.m.
A cappella group performs Russian Orthodox sacred music and Russian folk songs. Trinity United Methodist Church, 490 Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-543-2261.
