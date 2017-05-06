Fire engulfs two Arroyo Grande mobile homes, damages third

No injuries were reported in a Saturday afternoon fire that destroyed two residences and damaged a third at the Sunrise Terrace mobile home park in Arroyo Grande.
Firefighters from the Five Cities Fire Authority and Cal Fire San Luis Obispo were on scene for the two-alarm blaze that fully engulfed a mobile home before strong winds caused it to spread out to two other structures.
Five Cities Fire Authority Chief Steve Lieberman said responders received the call at 2:30 p.m. and were still on scene spraying water on both structures at 3:30 p.m.
He said the cause of the fire was unknown but that the residents of the first home that caught fire were away when it started and returned while firefighters were putting it out.
This story has been updated with additional information.
