19 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, May 7

Cayucos Antique Street Faire
7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cayucos Antique Street Faire, 10 N. Ocean Ave., Cayucos. Free admission and parking. 661-319-2822.
Hot Cakes and Cool Art
8 to 11 a.m.
Benefit breakfast plus art show and sale! Benefits Erin Marin Kidney Transplant Fund. Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7. 805-235-2839.
Capturing the Essence of the Landscape
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Four-day workshop includes two days on location (weather permitting) and two days in the studio. Recommended for intermediate and advanced painters. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $475, $445 members. 805-543-8562.
Wildflower docent walk
10 a.m. to noon.
D.R. Miller, organizer of the annual Cambria Wildflower Show, will take participants on a wildflower walk on the Fiscalini Ranch to hone their plant-identification skills. Reservations needed. www.cambriaranchwalks.com or call 805-927-2202 for exact location. Bluff Trail, 604 Main St., Cambria. Free.
Wildflower hike
10 a.m. to noon.
Moderate ranger-guided hike to learn about some of the wildflowers in the park. Meet at the registration office. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Inspired Home and Garden Expo
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Features resources, tips, seminars and ideas on building, decorating and organizing your home. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-772-4600.
Art in the Park
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Features arts, crafts and food. Dinosaur Caves Park, 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. Free admission. 805-704-7083.
Spirit card demonstration
1 to 4 p.m.
Learn to create a whole deck of spirit cards to be used as backdrops for your future watercolor paintings and other projects. Contact Diane at 805-771-0299 for supply list info. Veterans Hall, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free.
“The Servant of Two Masters”
2 p.m.
Cuesta College drama department production. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-546-3198.
Cambria Youth Music Recital and Tea
2 to 4 p.m.
Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. $5, students free. 805-203-6667.
“Homage to the Ranches” reception
2 to 4 p.m.
Group art exhibition. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
Treat Yo’ Mama Boutique
2 to 6 p.m.
Features vendors, craft beers and food. ManRock Brewing Co., 1750 El Camino Real, Suite A, Grover Beach. Free. 805-836-2763.
Jazz Horns A Plenty concert
3 to 5 p.m.
Atascadero Community Band spring jazz concert. Benefits Project Lifesaver of San Luis Obispo County. Atascadero Bible Church, 6225 Atascadero Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-440-0144.
North County Chorus and Orchestra: Songs of Our Forefathers
3 to 5 p.m.
Benefits the Germany-Austria choir summer tour. Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $12 to $15, veterans free. 805-546-3936.
Poetry at the Steynberg
3 to 5 p.m.
Featuring poets Margaret C. Lange and Jerry Garcia with an open mic to follow. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
The Music of Bappi Lahiri
3:30 p.m.
Bollywood superstar presented by Judkins Middle School . Clark Center for the Perfoming Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $50. 805-489-9444.
Balance and Composure
6 p.m.
Alternative rock group. Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $16 to $18. 805-543-0639.
Jude Johnstone
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
Comedy Night
8 to 10 p.m.
Suspended Motion Aerial Arts Academy, 207 Suburban Road, San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-540-8300.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
