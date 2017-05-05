Local

Helicopter crashes in Santa Barbara County

By Giana Magnoli

A helicopter crashed near La Cumbre Country Club just north of Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon, according to Santa Barbara County authorities.

County Fire crews responded to 4015 Via Laguna Drive just after 2 p.m. to the report of a plane down near Santa Barbara Airport.

There were three people aboard, and as of 2:16 p.m., all of them were out of the aircraft, according to emergency radio traffic.

Additional details were not immediately available.

