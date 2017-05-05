SLO police respond to head-on car crash on Tank Farm Road

Police say two adult women were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a head-on car crash in San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo police Sgt. John Villanti said two SUVs crashed about 12:40 p.m. at Tank Farm Road and Brookpine Drive. Villanti said both vehicles were traveling at or near the posted 45-mph speed limit at the time of impact.
“It’s basically a 90-mph impact,” he said.
Villanti said he was not sure of the medical status of the two drivers, who each was the sole occupant of her vehicle.
The collision totaled both vehicles.
Villanti said that while alcohol and drug use has been ruled out as a contributing factor, the cause of the collision remains under investigation due to conflicting driver statements and a lack of independent witnesses. He said police will have to conduct an accident scene reconstruction.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
Comments