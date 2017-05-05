30 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, May 6

Global 6K for Water
8 a.m.
Registration fee provides clean water to one child. Every dollar goes toward clean water initiatives. Check-in begins at 7 a.m.; the run begins at 8. For more information, email Shawn Pierce at spcalpoly@gmail.com. New Life Community Church of the Nazarene, 990 James Way, Pismo Beach. $50. 805-801-9385.
Spring Yard Sale
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Benefits scholarship fund for North County High School seniors in horticultural and earth sciences. First Presbyterian Church, 610 S. Main St., Templeton. Free. 805-237-2534.
2nd Annual TRYathlon
8:30 a.m. to noon.
Adapted triathlon for people with physical or intellectual disabilities. Run or walk, ride a stationary bike, and swim or wade as far and as fast as you can. All participants will be accompanied by a volunteer coach. Participants will receive a medal and a T-shirt. Kennedy Club Fitness, 3534 El Camino Real, Atascadero. $10 per entry, financial aid available. 805-461-6533.
SLO Family Discovery Day
8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Event to explore and discover family history will include classes from genealogists, exhibits and speakers. Includes lunch. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2600 Ramona Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-237-0083.
UCCE Master Food Preserver Program: Introduction to Canning
10 a.m. to noon.
Beginning canning class taught by Master Food Preservers detailing how to safely water bath can. Other types of canning will also be discussed. University of California Cooperative Extension, 2156 Sierra Way, Suite C, San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-781-1429.
The Otter Information Station
10 a.m. to noon.
View otters in the waters of Morro Bay. Location varies, look for our potting scopes on Coleman Drive. Rain cancels. Morro Rock, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Wings & Water: Birds of the Lake
10 a.m. to noon.
Ranger-guided nature walk to learn about birds in the park. Great hike for kids or beginning birders of all ages. Meet at Cottonwood parking lot. Rain cancels. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Docent Walk on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve
10 a.m. to noon.
Walk the Bluff Trail on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve with Duffy Burns. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. Free. 805-400-5366.
Friends of the Elephant Seal Exploratory and Rookery Tour
10 a.m. to noon.
Tour will reveal the nature of the molt, and seal adaptations that support deep dives, the ability to go without breathing for up to two hours, a metabolism that permits functioning for up to 100 days without ingesting food or water, and the ability to divert circulation of the blood away from the skin. Cavalier Plaza, 250 San Simeon Ave., San Simeon. Free. 805-924-1628.
Central Coast African Violet Society’s first sale and show
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Brookdale Senior Living, 1919 Creston Road, Paso Robles. Free admission. 805-459-6070.
Cycle de Mayo — Bike Event
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Features bike rides, BMX stunt show, BBQ and more Atascadero Lake Park, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-237-3970.
Inspired Home and Garden Expo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Features resources, tips, seminars and ideas on building, decorating, and organizing your home. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-772-4600.
Big Brothers Big Sisters volunteer training
11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Class prepares interested volunteer “Bigs” for fun, easy way to give back to the community. Big Brothers Big Sisters, 142 Cross St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-3226.
Creston Wine Trail Spring Passport kickoff party
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Includes appetizers and music. Chateau Margene, 4385 La Panza Road, Creston. $25 to $35. 805-227-4223.
Cambria Olallieberry Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Music, cooking demonstrations, dessert contest, kids’ activities and more. Cambria Historical Museum, 2251 Center St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-3624.
Paso Robles AAUW Home Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Showcases three unique homes in the Paso Robles area. Paso Robles AAUW Home Tour, 1301 Chestnut St., Paso Robles. $25. 805-442-2078.
John Zamora
1 to 4 p.m.
Hawaiian music. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
Central Coast Cooperative Workshop
1 to 5 p.m.
The authors of “Building Co-operative Power” will outline a regional vision based on strategies of worker co-operatives in the Connecticut River Valley as a guide and inspiration for co-operative development in our region. Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-317-6661.
Templeton Wine Festival
1 to 5 p.m.
Features wine tasting, food samples, shopping vendors, music and more. Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St., Templeton. $20 to $40. 805-434-1789.
Central Coast Folk Festival
1:30 to 8 p.m.
Acoustic music, workshops, jam sessions and more. Red Barn, 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. $35 advance, $40 at the door. 805-215-3238.
Monarch Butterfly Science
2 to 3 p.m.
Learn about the monarch butterfly life cycle and migration. Arroyo Grande Library, 800 Branch St. West, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-781-4796.
Family movie showing
2 to 3:30 p.m.
Call for title. Popcorn provided. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1862.
Shabang
2 to 9 p.m.
Music and arts festival featuring nine California rock bands. Cosmonauts headlines. Laguna Lake Park, 504 Madonna Road, San Luis Obispo. $5 advance, $7 at the gate. 512-626-1545. www.shabangslo.com.
Dinner and Auction Gala
5:30 to 10 p.m.
Benefits Almond Acres Charter Academy. CaliPaso Winery and Villa, 4230 Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles. $100. 805-467-2095.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Winemaker’s Dinner
6:30 to 10 p.m.
Features harpist Aurora Denny. Benefits Paso Robles Library. Calcareous Vineyard, 3430 Peachy Canyon Road, Paso Robles. $100. 805-238-5562.
Sierra Club: Dancing for Democracy
7 to 11 p.m.
DJs, live music and dancing. Beer and wine for sale. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $10 advance, $15 at the door. 805-543-8717. www.BrownPaperTickets.com.
Susie Glaze New Folk Ensemble
7:30 p.m.
Americana group featuring Susie Glaze, Steve Rankin, Mark Indictor and Fred Sanders. House concert. Música del Rio, Atascadero. $20 donation. 805-466-6941. www.musicadelrio.org.
Jude Johnstone
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Singer-songwriter. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $20. 805-927-8190.
San Luis Obispo Symphony season finale
8 to 10 p.m.
Classics in the Cohan series. Featuring virtuoso pianist Ji and conductor Rei Hotoda. Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $20 to $85. 805-543-3533.
