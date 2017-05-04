SLO receives public engagement award from Pepperdine

The city of San Luis Obispo has been honored for its use of advanced public engagement policies and techniques by Pepperdine University’s Davenport Institute for Public Engagement and Civic Leadership.
San Luis Obispo was presented with the Platinum Public Engagement award Tuesday.
For more than a decade, the institute has worked with city and county governments to improve the ways in which they involve residents in making difficult policy decisions.
In January, San Luis Obispo set an attendance record for its annual community workshop and goal-setting forum, where 550 people lobbied for items they wanted in the next budget cycle. The following month, the city held a packed, town hall-style discussion regarding its rental housing inspection program. And earlier this month, the city held the first of a series of public meetings to gather public feedback on the city’s marijuana policies.
