May 04, 2017 5:28 PM

Man found dead in burning Shell Beach home identified

By Kaytlyn Leslie

Police have identified the Shell Beach man whose body was found in a burning house on April 27 as 55-year-old Erik Joseph Rosene.

Pismo Beach investigators do not suspect foul play or criminal activity, according to a news release. The cause of death is still under investigation, as is the origin and cause of the fire.

Cal Fire responded to the fire on Esparto Avenue about 5:40 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the second story, Elms said. Firefighters made an interior attack on the structure, knocking down the fire “fairly fast,” Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said last week.

Within 30 minutes, the fire had been extinguished.

Most of the top floor was destroyed in the fire. No one else was injured, Elms said.

