Free ‘Vial of Life’ packets available for seniors, disabled in Los Osos

“Vial of Life” packets are available free of charge to the Los Osos community. The packets are intended to help seniors and people with disabilities or a chronic illness to provide information to emergency responders when they can’t speak for themselves.
Participants may complete a medical information sheet, add important medical documents and post them on their refrigerator, updating them as needed. That will enable first responders to give the best medical treatment possible if necessary, according to the South Bay Fire Department.
The packets may be picked up weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cal Fire/South Bay Fire station (Station 15), located at 2315 Bayview Heights Drive in Los Osos. There is a limit of one packet per person. Packets also are available at www.vialoflife.com.
Any Los Osos resident who is unable to pick up a packet because of illness or disability can make arrangements to have one by calling the station at 805-528-1053.
