16 things to do in SLO County on Friday, May 5

Encaustic with mixed media workshop
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Two-day workshop by award-winning artist Flo Bartell. Some experience helpful but not required. Contact KC Caldwell at 805-540-1470 or email fogcatchers@gmail.com. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $250, $225 Morro Bay Art Association members. 805-772-2504.
Brown Bag Concert
Noon to 12:40 p.m.
Cuesta College Chamber Choir and Voce. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Gershwin’s Concerto in F presentation
3 p.m.
Featuring Jessica Getman and Timothy Freeze. Davidson Music Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-2406.
Ricky Montijo and the Mojitos
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Rock, Latin and funk. Pomar Junction Vineyard & Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, wine club members free. 805-238-9940.
“Petals & Palettes” reception
5:30 to 7 p.m.
Group exhibition of paintings and flower arrangements. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Janelle Younger reception
6 to 9 p.m.
Found-object assemblage art and bricolage. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.
Art After Dark
6 to 9 p.m.
Self-guided tour of galleries and nontraditional art venues showcasing the work of local visual, literary and performing artists. Downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.
Adrienne Allebe reception
6 to 9 p.m.
“Plans and Schemes for an Intergalactic Love Affair.” Paintings and drawings. Body + Balance Center, 1248 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-215-2082.
“The Natural World” reception
6 to 9 p.m.
Group exhibition by San Luis Obispo High School students. Art Central, 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-747-4200.
Patricia Griffin reception
6 to 9 p.m.
“By The Sea.” Ceramics. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
John Shaw and Sam Bonifas reception
6 to 9 p.m.
“Earthscapes.” Colorful and metallic works. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-550-0348.
“The Wizard of Oz”
7 p.m.
Applause Children’s Theater production. Flamson Middle School, 2405 Spring St., Paso Robles. $15. 805-610-7187. www.applausechildrenstheater.com.
“The Servant of Two Masters”
7:30 p.m.
Cuesta College Drama Department production. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-546-3198.
“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience”
8 to 9:30 p.m.
Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $39 to $45. 805-489-9444.
Cheech & Chong
8 p.m.
Comedy duo. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Highway 246, Santa Ynez. $45 to $65. 805-686-3805.
