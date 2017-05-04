Local

May 04, 2017 11:34 AM

16 things to do in SLO County on Friday, May 5

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Encaustic with mixed media workshop

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two-day workshop by award-winning artist Flo Bartell. Some experience helpful but not required. Contact KC Caldwell at 805-540-1470 or email fogcatchers@gmail.com. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. $250, $225 Morro Bay Art Association members. 805-772-2504.

Brown Bag Concert

Noon to 12:40 p.m.

Cuesta College Chamber Choir and Voce. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.

Gershwin’s Concerto in F presentation

3 p.m.

Featuring Jessica Getman and Timothy Freeze. Davidson Music Center, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-2406.

Ricky Montijo and the Mojitos

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Rock, Latin and funk. Pomar Junction Vineyard & Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15, wine club members free. 805-238-9940.

“Petals & Palettes” reception

5:30 to 7 p.m.

Group exhibition of paintings and flower arrangements. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-927-8190.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.

Janelle Younger reception

6 to 9 p.m.

Found-object assemblage art and bricolage. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-5888.

Art After Dark

6 to 9 p.m.

Self-guided tour of galleries and nontraditional art venues showcasing the work of local visual, literary and performing artists. Downtown San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-544-9251.

Adrienne Allebe reception

6 to 9 p.m.

“Plans and Schemes for an Intergalactic Love Affair.” Paintings and drawings. Body + Balance Center, 1248 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-215-2082.

“The Natural World” reception

6 to 9 p.m.

Group exhibition by San Luis Obispo High School students. Art Central, 1329 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-747-4200.

Patricia Griffin reception

6 to 9 p.m.

“By The Sea.” Ceramics. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.

John Shaw and Sam Bonifas reception

6 to 9 p.m.

“Earthscapes.” Colorful and metallic works. GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-550-0348.

“The Wizard of Oz”

7 p.m.

Applause Children’s Theater production. Flamson Middle School, 2405 Spring St., Paso Robles. $15. 805-610-7187. www.applausechildrenstheater.com.

“The Servant of Two Masters”

7:30 p.m.

Cuesta College Drama Department production. Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-546-3198.

“Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience”

8 to 9:30 p.m.

Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $39 to $45. 805-489-9444.

Cheech & Chong

8 p.m.

Comedy duo. Chumash Casino Resort, 3400 E. Highway 246, Santa Ynez. $45 to $65. 805-686-3805.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

These gray whales got so close, you could kiss them

These gray whales got so close, you could kiss them 1:10

These gray whales got so close, you could kiss them
Bill and Linda Frost give $110 million to Cal Poly's College of Science and Math 1:33

Bill and Linda Frost give $110 million to Cal Poly's College of Science and Math
'It's on' at Lopez Lake: Boating, fishing, water sports return after drought 0:55

'It's on' at Lopez Lake: Boating, fishing, water sports return after drought

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos