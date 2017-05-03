Local

Poly Pier is open to the public this weekend. Here’s what you can see on the tour.

By Gabby Ferreira

The Cal Poly Pier will be open to visitors Saturday for tours, interactive displays and a look at the marine research being performed there, the university said.

As part of the open house, which runs from 9 a.m. to noon, visitors can handle marine creatures in a “touch tank,” view smaller critters through microscopes and get an introduction to scuba diving.

They can also explore ongoing research into the Central Coast’s marine life, which include projects like protecting Morro Bay’s ecosystem, sustaining local fisheries and mapping ocean currents.

Cal Poly professors and students will be on hand to answer questions, the university said.

The displays will be located at the ocean end of the pier, according to the announcement, and anyone who wants to come should wear closed-toe walking shoes for safety reasons.

