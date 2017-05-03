Local

May 03, 2017 12:56 PM

4 things to do in SLO County on Thursday, May 4

Tribune staff

“Homage to the Ranches” art exhibition opening

Noon to 4 p.m.

Featuring paintings. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504. www.artcentermorrobay.org.

Bear Market Riot

5 to 7 p.m.

Power folk. Biddle Ranch Vineyard, 2050 Biddle Ranch Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-2399.

“A Pirate’s Life for Me” birthday celebration for Downtown Brown

6 to 8 p.m.

Party for Downtown SLO Farmers Market mascot. Includes kids games and sweets. Chorro and Higuera streets, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-541-0286.

“A Connecticut Yankee In King Arthur’s Court”

7 p.m.

Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $20 to $27. 805-489-2499. www.americanmelodrama.com.

