Santa Maria Brewing Co. opening new locations in Paso Robles, Atascadero

A Nipomo restaurant and brewery is expanding into the North County, bringing its beer and barbecue to Atascadero and Paso Robles.

Santa Maria Brewing Co., located at 115 Cuyama Lane near the San Luis Obispo County line, will open a new brewery and restaurant in Atascadero and a new taproom and restaurant in Paso Robles. A new taproom is also planned for Santa Maria, where the company operates a brewery and tasting room at 1451 Fairway Drive.

Owner Byron Moles, who purchased the business from brewer Dan Hilker in 2013, said the expansion was several years in the making — the right locations happened to open up at the right time. Moles declined to disclose financial information about the expansion.

The company’s Paso Robles location will take over the 1401 Park St. space once occupied by Nosh restaurant, which closed in February. In Atascadero, Santa Maria Brewing Co. will occupy the old Gary Bang Harley-Davidson dealership at 7935 San Luis Ave. That business closed in December 2015.

“We have aspirations to open six to seven taprooms and restaurants on the Central Coast,” Moles said.

Moles said he’d had his eye on Santa Maria Brewing Co. for many years, since he operated a golf shop across the street from Hilker’s Nipomo brewery and taproom.

“I told him if he ever wanted to sell it, I’d like to buy it,” Moles said.

Although Moles purchased the business, Hilker remains involved and had continued on as the company’s brewer.

Santa Maria Brewing Co.’s new North County customers can expect 24 different beers on tap, along with smoked meats, steaks, Santa Maria-style barbecue and maybe even flatbread pizza, Moles said.

The Atascadero brewery and restaurant will open in three to four months — the company and the city are still in the process of finalizing plans. The Paso Robles taproom and restaurant will open in mid- to late May.