May 02, 2017 4:47 PM

SLO police issue 110 citations for distracted driving in April

By Gabby Ferreira

San Luis Obispo police officers issued 110 citations for distracted driving during the month of April, the Police Department said Tuesday.

April was Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and police conducted heightened enforcement for drivers caught using their cellphones.

California law states that it is illegal to hold and use a cellphone while driving. Anyone caught texting and driving faces fines of $162 or higher after a second violation, police said.

