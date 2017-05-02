Local

May 02, 2017 2:07 PM

7 things to do in SLO County on Wednesday, May, 3

Tribune staff

Community Appreciation Day

3 p.m.

San Luis Obispo County 3rd District Supervisor Adam Hill to be honored. Grover Beach Community Library, 240 N. Ninth St., Grover Beach. Free. 805-473-3457.

Templeton High School Engineering and Art Maker Faire

3 to 5:30 p.m.

Features more than 200 engineering and art projects and a drone battle. Templeton High School, 1200 S. Main St., Templeton. Free. 805-434-5888.

Watch a Great Book

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“Patriots Day” movie showing. Rated R. San Luis Obispo Library Community Room, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-1215.

Open Mic: Community Night

6:30 to 8 p.m.

Singing, music and dancing. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. $10 suggested donation. 707-266-8945.

Another Type of Groove: Spoken Word Poetry

7 p.m.

Featuring spoken word artist Aman K. Batra. Chumash Auditorium, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-6256.

Jazz Jam session

7 p.m.

Unity Concert Hall, 1130 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-3733.

The Dance Movement

7 p.m.

Presented by Arroyo Grande High School Dance. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. $10. 805-489-9444.

