Underage alcohol sales sting nets two arrests in Avila Beach, Los Osos

Two people were arrested on suspicion of selling alcohol to minors during an undercover alcohol sting operation conducted by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.
The operation, which took place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., used minors as decoys to purchase alcoholic beverages from retail stores, the Sheriff’s Office said. The Sheriff’s Office’s Alcohol Compliance Team was in charge of the operation.
Both of the store clerks arrested — one in Avila Beach and one in Los Osos — were released on their signed promise to appear in court. They will be charged with illegally furnishing or selling alcohol to a minor, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Similar operations, which are funded through the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, will continue through June.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments