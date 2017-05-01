Brush fire burns 3 acres in Nipomo

A 3-acre brush fire burned a grassy area in Nipomo on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire started just before 2 p.m. in the area of South Thompson Avenue and Poague Road, according to Cal Fire. Crews were able to contain the fire by about 2:50 p.m., Cal Fire said.
No one was injured.
@CALFIRE_SLO at scene of a 3 acre grass fire with a slow rate of spread at South Thompson RD and Pogue RD.#thompsonIC— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 1, 2017
#ThomsponIC contained.Mopping https://t.co/F0iUy8mSqD aid recieved from @SLO_City_Fire ,@SBCOUNTYFIRE and @SMFDHQ .— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) May 1, 2017
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments