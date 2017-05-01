Local

May 01, 2017 3:25 PM

Brush fire burns 3 acres in Nipomo

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

A 3-acre brush fire burned a grassy area in Nipomo on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. in the area of South Thompson Avenue and Poague Road, according to Cal Fire. Crews were able to contain the fire by about 2:50 p.m., Cal Fire said.

No one was injured.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

