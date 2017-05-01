4 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, May 2

Piedras Blancas Light Station tours
9:45 a.m.
Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. $10, $5 ages 6 to 17, free 5 and younger. 805-927-7361. Artist paint-out days. Second Wednesdays. $10. To make arrangements, call 805-927-8574.
SLO Noontime Toastmaster open house
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Learn to communicate successfully. Regional Water Board Conference Room, 895 Aerovista Lane, Suite 101, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-540-1965.
Fiesta at Fin’s
5 to 9 p.m.
Benefits 5Cities Homeless Coalition. Includes music and Mexican food. Fin’s Restaurant, 25 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. $25 per dinner. 805-574-1638.
Buddy System
6 to 8 p.m.
Original songs and traditional tunes from Ireland, France and North America. Home of Jean and Keith Gorrindo, 1449 Santa Maria Ave., Los Osos. $10 to $20 donation. 805-528-1096.
