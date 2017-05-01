Local

May 01, 2017 12:03 PM

4 things to do in SLO County on Tuesday, May 2

Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

Piedras Blancas Light Station tours

9:45 a.m.

Meet at the former Piedras Blancas Motel, 1.5 miles north of the lighthouse. $10, $5 ages 6 to 17, free 5 and younger. 805-927-7361. Artist paint-out days. Second Wednesdays. $10. To make arrangements, call 805-927-8574.

SLO Noontime Toastmaster open house

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Learn to communicate successfully. Regional Water Board Conference Room, 895 Aerovista Lane, Suite 101, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-540-1965.

Fiesta at Fin’s

5 to 9 p.m.

Benefits 5Cities Homeless Coalition. Includes music and Mexican food. Fin’s Restaurant, 25 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. $25 per dinner. 805-574-1638.

Buddy System

6 to 8 p.m.

Original songs and traditional tunes from Ireland, France and North America. Home of Jean and Keith Gorrindo, 1449 Santa Maria Ave., Los Osos. $10 to $20 donation. 805-528-1096.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

