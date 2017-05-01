Atascadero group faces new challenge in attempt to save historic Printery

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 'It's on' at Lopez Lake: Boating, fishing, water sports return after drought Pause 1:51 SLO marathon and half-marathon draws over 3,800 runners to San Luis Obispo 1:36 Muslim scholar Dalia Mogahed speaks on Islamophobia at Cal Poly 7:33 Justin Vineyard representatives discuss oak removal 1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life' 0:44 See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:12 Quick glance at Trinity and Lewiston dams 1:08 Bears on the prowl for food in South Lake Tahoe area 6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC 2:45 SLO County teen singers perform 'Here Comes the Sun' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Karen McNamara, president of the Atascadero Printery Foundation, talks about the Printery building, which is the first building in Atascadero; its history; and the hopes to restore the landmark. The nonprofit group is working to purchase the historic building before it’s put up for sale at a public tax auction. David Middlecamp The Tribune