An in-depth interview with Jordan Hasay, and a 5-year-old lobbies SLO’s mayor: Here are last week’s top videos

Jordan Hasay talks about the loss of her mother and success at Boston Marathon
Local running star Jordan Hasay, fresh from her record-setting run at the Boston Marathon, talked with The Tribune about a source of her inspiration: Her late mother, Teresa.
“I was standing on the start line of the marathon and kind of had this sense of peace,” she said. “That even though she’s not here anymore, now she’s here with me all the time.”
See dramatic changes from 2015-2017 in Truckee River water flow
If you needed further proof that the five-year California drought is over, this might be it. Compare the gushing water in Truckee River out of Lake Tahoe now to the nearly dry river in 2015.
See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo
A prominent corner of historic buildings owned by the Naman family in downtown San Luis Obispo will soon go on the market. The asking price and exact date the buildings will go on the market haven’t been announced, but the price tag is expected to be several million dollars. Here’s a look at the buildings.
5-year-old Lucas wants a splash pad in SLO, so he made a video to convince the mayor
5-year-old Lucas might just be San Luis Obispo County’s youngest civic activist. In a video posted to Facebook, Lucas explains to SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon why the town needs to build a splash pad. And better yet, Harmon saw the viral video and invited Lucas to meet with her. So will there be a new splash pad in the city? That’s for the City Council to decide.
Kiteboarders catch waves and air at XBA Kitexpo in Pismo Beach
It’s a bird, it’s a plane – no, it’s a kiteboarder! Watch as kiteboarders at Pismo Beach, which hosted the 15th annual XBA Kitexpo last weekend, zip along the waves during the event. Money raised at the event benefits the Oceano Junior Lifeguards’ summer program.
