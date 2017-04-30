Government meetings in SLO County for the week of May 1

Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a conditional use permit to allow three accessory structures to be built at 6955 Balboa Road.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Intro of commercial cannabis regulations.
Los Osos Community Services District. Meets Thursday. 805-528-9370. Performance evaluation of general manager; labor conference regarding Grace Environmental Services; proposed water rate increase.
Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees. Meets Tuesday. 805-474-3000. Initial proposals for collective bargaining with the California School Employees Association and Lucia Mar Unified Teachers Association; approval of 2017-20 Technology Plan
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Conditional use permit to repair concrete seawall at 845 Embarcadero.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider a resolution to form a Groundwater Sustainability Agency to manage the Atascadero sub-basin with other partners. Award a $9.2 million contract to Cushman Contracting Corporation to build the city’s Tertiary Treatment Facilities.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Consider city’s water use restrictions in light of end of state drought.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Mayor’s award to Laguna Middle School students; Marsh Street bridge replacement; tax-exempt status adoption for the Housing Authority of the city of San Luis Obispo for the acquisition and rehabilitation of Laurel Creek, Ironbark and Pismo Buchon Apartments; zoning regulations associated with accessory dwelling units; discussion of a potential City Council initiated alternative to the qualified Rental Housing Inspection initiative ballot measure.
South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District. Meets Wednesday. 805-489-6666.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider a resolution to form a Groundwater Sustainability Agency to manage the Atascadero sub-basin with other partners. Consider the district’s water conservation measures and discuss ending the three-day watering schedule.
