Woman, 71, killed in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 46 near Cholame ‘Y’

Update: 11:30 p.m.

One person died and two people suffered injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near the Cholame “Y” on Sunday afternoon.

The highway remained closed as of 11:15 p.m. Sunday, and California Highway Patrol officers remained on scene, according to CHP Officer Pat Seebart.

The crash occurred when a 2012 Mazda driven by a 71-year-old female and heading east on Highway 46 drifted into the westbound lanes for unknown reasons, according to a news release from the CHP.

The Mazda drifted directly in front of a semitruck driven by Eduardo Calderon, 61, of Mendota, who veered right but failed to avoid a collision, the CHP said. The impact sent the Mazda back into the eastbound lanes, where it crashed into a 2014 Toyota driven by James Alvarado of Bakersfield, the news release said.

The semitruck’s trailer, which was hauling about 8,000 gallons of hot oil, became detached during the crash and rolled down an embankment, coming to a stop about 65 feet from the roadway.

The 71-year-old woman, from Seaside, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Alvarado suffered major injuries in the crash, and Calderon has minor injuries, Seebart said.

Original story:

One person was killed and another suffered moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash that closed Highway 46 near the Cholame “Y” for several hours Sunday.

The crash occurred about 3:30 p.m. just east of Antelope Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

According to Cal Fire, three vehicles — including an overturned semitruck — were involved in the crash.

As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, eastbound Highway 46 was closed at Highway 41 and westbound Highway 46 was closed at Highway 33 while authorities investigated the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available Sunday evening.