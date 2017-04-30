6 things to do in SLO County on Monday, May 1

Intertidal Life at Hazard Reef
9 a.m to noon.
Active hike through coastal scrub and sand dunes to see seaweeds and marine animals and learn about geology. Meet in Hazard Canyon parking lot south of Montaña de Oro State Park entrance. Chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 3 hours. Rain cancels. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
National Law Day
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Open house and community outreach. Includes distinguished guest speakers hourly. San Luis Obispo County Law Library, 1050 Monterey St., No. 125, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5855.
“David Jonas: A Retrospective”
Noon to 4 p.m.
Painting exhibition. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
“Sense of Identity”
Noon to 4 p.m.
Group exhibition. Painting, jewelry and sculpture. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. 805-772-2504.
“Light”
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paso Robles Art Association group exhibition. Artists share their perspectives on the subject of light. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. 805-238-5473.
Havilah
6:30 to 9 p.m.
Folk-pop singer-songwriter. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-8388.
