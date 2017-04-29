Men — sporting high heels — take to SLO County streets to fight sexual assault

0:48 A look at progress on the 12-acre freshman dorm project at Cal Poly Pause

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:40 Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California

1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

1:50 SLO County poet laureate Jeanie Greensfelder reads 'At Sweet Springs Preserve'

0:37 Cmdr. Beau Pryor describes the search for suspects in Arroyo Grande shooting

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off the Central Coast

4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion