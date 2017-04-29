14 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, April 30

Sierra Club Juan Batista Trail/Atascadero
10 a.m.
A 2.6 mile walk on 1776 historic Salinas River trail past oak and cottonwood groves. Meet at De Anza Equestrian Arena on North Ferrocarril Avenue adjoining trailhead. SpringHill Suites, 900 El Camino Real, Atascadero. Free. 805-610-0458.
Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Easy shaded stroll through ancient forest. See native plants and evidence of Chumash habitation and learn historical background. Meet at Reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Boulevard on Los Osos Valley Chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Rain cancels. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve, Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Grand Dune Trail
10 a.m. to noon.
Moderate leisurely walk through the Pismo Dunes while learning about the dunes and habitats close to the ocean. Meet at entrance kiosk at the ocean end of Grand Avenue, Grover Beach. Chance of poison oak, 2 miles, 2 hours. Rain cancels. Pismo State Beach, 25 W. Grand Ave., Grover Beach. Free. 805-772-2694. www.ccspa.info/awn/index.html.
Cambria Wildflower Show
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Featuring wildflowers collected from the Monterey County line to the Morro Bay Estuary and from the coastal bluffs to the ridge of the Santa Lucia Mountains. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. $3, students free. 805-927-2856.
Barbecue fundraiser
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Benefits the Nipomo Firefighters Association. Vons, 520 W. Tefft St., Nipomo. $10. 805-931-1860.
Basin Street Regulars concert
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Featuring The West End Stompers and Tevis Rangers Junior High Band. Veterans Memorial Building, 780 Bello St., Pismo Beach. $5 to $10. 805-937-8402.
Garden tour
Noon to 5 p.m.
Morro Bay AAUW Garden Tour features five gardens in Morro Bay, Los Osos and Cayucos. Morro Bay AAUW Garden Tour 2017, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $10. 805-528-2593.
Eco Rotary Club fundraiser
1 to 3 p.m.
Concert featuring Zen Mountain Duo, Wine Country Troubadours and Jerry Leggett and The Hub. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $20.
Jimbo Scott
1 to 4 p.m.
Folk, roots, country, bluegrass and rock. Sculpterra Winery, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-226-8881.
MET Live in HD: Tchaikovsky’s “Eugene Onegin”
2 p.m.
Cohan Center, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $12 to $22. 805-756-4849.
“Annie”
2 p.m.
Kelrik production. Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $30. 805-543-0639. www.kelrikproductions.org.
Cambria Community Chorale Spring Concert 2017
2 to 4 p.m.
Benefits the Cambria Youth Music Scholarship Fund. Community Presbyterian Church, 2250 Yorkshire Ave., Cambria. $16, students free. 805-203-6667. www.cambriachorale.org.
“Educating Rita”
3 p.m.
Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. $17 to $22. 805-927-3877. www.pewterploughplayhouse.org.
Chili cook-off
4 to 8 p.m
Terra Mia Vineyards, 1693 Arbor Road, Paso Robles. $25. 805-591-4204.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
