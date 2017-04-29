Truck crash knocks out power in Arroyo Grande

A pickup truck that crashed into a pole on Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande on Friday night knocked out power for dozens of people, with outages continuing into Saturday.
The outage was affecting 59 people as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the PG&E website. Power is estimated to be restored about 4 p.m, according to the website.
The crash, which fractured the pole, occurred near Angello’s Floor Coverings at 1063 E. Grand Ave.
Five Cities Fire Authority and Arroyo Grande Police Department responded to the crash about 11:30 p.m., Chief Steve Lieberman said.
No one was injured in the crash.
Vehicle vs Pole - Negative Injury. Lines Down/Power is out/PG&E dispatched. #5citiesfire https://t.co/HAOUxoOChM— Five Cities Fire (@5CitiesFirePIO) April 29, 2017
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
Comments