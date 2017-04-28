Have unused prescription drugs? Here’s how to dispose of them in SLO County

Anyone with unused over-the-counter or prescription pills can dispose of them Saturday at the California Highway Patrol parking lot.
The drop-off, which is part of an overarching effort to curb prescription drug abuse, will take place at 675 California Street between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Storing pills in medicine cabinets for long periods of time can make them an easier target for accidental poisoning, theft or illegal or unsafe use, according to CHP.
In addition to the pills, other items that can be dropped off include inhalers, liquid medication in leak-proof containers, medicated ointments and lotions and vitamins.
Needles, sharp objects, thermometers, aerosol cans, medical waste, personal care products and hydrogen peroxide cannot be dropped off.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
