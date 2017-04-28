Cal Fire responds to grass fires at top of Cuesta Grade

Cal Fire crews extinguished two small vegetation fires that broke out along northbound Highway 101 at the top of Cuesta Grade on Friday afternoon.
About 12:30 p.m., crews responded to the fires, which each burned about 400 square feet, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said. They were put out within 20 minutes, he said.
California Highway Patrol also responded to the fires.
The fires are under investigation.
Crews on scene of vegetation fire north 101 top of Guests grade. 2 small spots. @SLO_City_Fire assisting. #CuestaIC— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 28, 2017
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
Comments