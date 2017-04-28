Help paint over graffiti and pick up trash at Nipomo’s old Rec Center this Saturday

Since the building burned down in 2008, the old Recreation Center site in Nipomo has slowly become more and more neglected, with trash littering the exposed foundation and graffiti sprawled across concrete blocks.
Local pastors Kathleen and Ralph Hernandez, of The City Church of the Central Coast, are hoping to change that this weekend.
The pastors are asking for volunteers to gather at the site — located at the corner of Hill Street and South Frontage Road in Nipomo — Saturday morning to fix up the derelict spot that has also become a gathering place for local skaters and kids.
“It’s definitely an eyesore in the Nipomo community,” Kathleen Hernandez said, noting that many people have been talking about addressing it.
Workers will clear brush and weeds around the site, pick up trash and paint over graffiti, Hernandez said.
The work day will begin at 9 a.m. and is expected to go until noon. Volunteers are advised to wear closed-toe shoes, hats, gloves and sunscreen. They are asked to bring garden equipment such as rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, weed-whackers, trimming equipment, leaf blowers and painting equipment.
For more information, contact Hernandez at 805-310-6252.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
