21 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, April 29

Achievement House charity golf tournament
8 a.m.
Includes continental breakfast and lunch. Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. $50 per golfer . 805-543-9383.
Elfin Forest Walk and Talk
9 a.m.
El Moro Elfin Forest Natural Area, North end of 15th Street, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-3834.
Spring Fling Craft Fair
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Benefits Tigers Baseball Club. SLO Elks Lodge, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-801-5656.
Escondido Spur Lookout Hike
10 a.m. to noon.
Strenuous, guided hike will feature beautiful views of lake and surrounding hillsides. Meet at Arboleda Day Use Area. Rain cancels event. Lopez Lake, 6800 Lopez Drive, Arroyo Grande. Park day use fee $10 per vehicle. 805-788-2381.
Walk a Mile in Her Shoes
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Features celebrity walkers, vendor fair, music and more. Mission Plaza, Chorro Street, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $25. 805-226-5400.
California Sculptors Symposium Show
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Showcase of sculpture. Camp Ocean Pines, 1473 Randall Drive, Cambria. Free. 805-927-0254.
Barbecue fundraiser
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Benefits Boy Scout Troop 413. Lemos Feed & Pet Supply, 120 Traffic Way, Arroyo Grande. $10. 805-540-4582.
Cambria Wildflower Show
Noon to 5 p.m.
Featuring wildflowers collected from the Monterey County line to the Morro Bay Estuary and from the coastal bluffs to the ridge of the Santa Lucia Mountains. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. $3, students free. 805-927-2856.
Xtreme Science Magic
1 to 2 p.m.
Come learn about science in a fun way, including how to bounce bubbles and the fog-ring vortex cannon. All ages. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-781-4796.
Saturday Live featuring Bruno Novi
1 to 4 p.m.
Guitarist. Vina Robles Winery, 3700 Mill Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-227-4812.
A Day in Paradise
1 to 5 p.m.
Fundraiser. Features wine, food, music and more. Riverstar Vineyards, 7450 Estrella Road, San Miguel. $35. 805-400-8722.
Belly Biology
2 p.m.
Join State Park docents to investigate and collect organisms that thrive on local docks. Learn about a variety of fascinating invertebrates, as well as some amazing seaweeds. Bring a towel to lie on and meet in the parking lot in front of the Coast Guard office. Family event. Morro Bay Embarcadero, 216-895 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-3834.
WinterMezzo: The Chopin Project
3 p.m.
Featuring pianist Jocelyn Swigger. Festival Mozaic multimedia program. Paso Robles Inn, 1103 Spring St., Paso Robles. $40. 805-781-3009.
“Islamaphobia: A Threat to All”
3 to 5 p.m.
Presentation by Dalia Mogahed, a Muslim-American scholar and one of the nation’s most influential voices on Islam. Chumash Auditorium, Cal Poly. Free. 805-756-2475.
Art on the Spectrum gala and sensory experience
5 to 8 p.m.
Appetizers, cocktails, jazz music by Black Market Trio and works by oil painter Sydney Hall and students on the Autism spectrum. Benefits Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center and San Luis Obispo Museum of Art capital campaign. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $65 to $100. 805-540-4432.
Ray Barbee meets The Mattson 2
5 to 9 p.m.
Jazz. Benefits Cambria Education Foundation. Hearst Ranch Warehouse, Highway 1, San Simeon. $50. 805-305-7838.
Brew at the Zoo
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Beer, cider and wine tasting, music and more. Charles Paddock Zoo, 9305 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. $30 to $35. 805-461-3490.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café presentation. Pewter Plough Playhouse, 824 Main St., Cambria. Cost varies. 805-924-1219.
Mandaue City Children’s Choir
7 p.m.
Award-winning Filipino children’s choir. Presented by 5 Cities Optimist Club and Filipino Community of San Luis Obispo County. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-234-1061.
A Tribute to Van Morrison
7 to 10 p.m.
Songwriters at Play concert. Steynberg Gallery, 1531 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-547-0278.
The Mystery Trees
8 to 10:30 p.m.
Electric roots rock ’n’ roll. D’Anbino Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $10. 805-227-6800.
