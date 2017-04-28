Paso Robles man killed in Hwy. 101 collision while passing another vehicle

A 25-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle collision Thursday night after he rear-ended a car he was trying to pass on Highway 101 just north of Paso Robles.
Charles Dean Wyrick of Paso Robles was fatally injured while driving a 2005 Toyota Tundra southbound just south of Stockdale Road, a California Highway Patrol news release said.
Wyrick was driving behind two other vehicles in the left lane. He moved into the right lane to pass the slower vehicles and then attempted to move back into the left lane to pass Ka Wai Chan, 24, of Santa Barbara, who was driving a 2013 Scion FR-S.
As Wyrick changed lanes, the right side of his truck hit the left side of Chan’s car, causing Wyrick to lose control of his vehicle, the CHP said.
The truck went off the west side of Highway 101 and down an embankment, where it overturned and Wyrick was ejected. He was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Drug and alcohol use have not been ruled out as factors in the collision, and whether Wyrick was wearing a seat belt has not yet been confirmed, the release said.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
