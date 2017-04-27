Local

April 27, 2017 7:22 PM

1 person dead after house fire in Shell Beach

By Megan Henney

A middle-aged man died in a fire that burned a two-story single-family house in Shell Beach on Thursday evening, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said.

Cal Fire responded to the fire at Esparto Avenue about 5:37 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the second story, he said.

Firefighters made an interior attack on the structure, knocking down the fire “fairly fast,” Elms said. Crews on scene are working to extinguish and mop up the fire now.

The fire is under investigation by Cal Fire and the Pismo Beach Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

