Out with the old: Five Cities Fire Authority unveils its new $580,000 engine

The Five Cities Fire Authority welcomed a brand new engine to its fleet Thursday with a ceremonial “first washing” at its Arroyo Grande headquarters.
The new Engine 2 will be stationed in Grover Beach and will replace Engine 4, which has been in service in the South County for more than 20 years.
During the event, the retiring Engine 4 pumped water for the last time in a “wet-down” ceremony for the new Engine 2. The community was invited to grab a towel and help dry the new engine.
Five Cities fire Chief Steve Lieberman said the “state-of-the-art” engine cost $580,000 and was funded by the Grover Beach, Arroyo Grande and Oceano communities.
